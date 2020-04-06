WATCH: A timeline of the first month of coronavirus in SA

US coronavirus deaths top 10,000: Johns Hopkins tracker
World
On 5 March 2020, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the first case of coronavirus in South Africa. Here's how the situation has unfolded since then.
On 5 March 2020, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the first case of coronavirus in South Africa. By midday on 6 April 2020 - a month later - the country had 1,655 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and was in the midst of a 21-day lockdown. This is a timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa to date.
