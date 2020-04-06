-
Vinolia Mashego's family: We're devastated by her sudden passing
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mashego's sister-in-law, Palesa Mashego confirmed that she suddenly died in her sleep on Saturday, 4 April at her home in Mamelodi.
JOHANNESBURG - Popular 90s TV star Vinolia Mashego's family said they were devastated by her passing, especially because she was not at all ill at the time of her death.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mashego's sister-in-law, Palesa Mashego confirmed that she suddenly died in her sleep on Saturday, 4 April, at her home in Mamelodi.
At the time, she was a presenter on Moja Love prank show Bheka Sikubambile.
"We are feeling very, very bad. Our hearts are really broken and her mom is hysterical."
Mashego will be laid to rest on Friday, 10 April.
Mashego is survived by her parents, brothers and a 20-year-old son.
The SABC, whom Mashego worked for over two decades, has conveyed its condolences to her family.
"The SABC has learnt with saddness of the passing of the renowned TV Presenter and actress, Ms Vinolia Mashego. Our heartfelt condolences to the Mashego family". #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/pN8kBkY0Cp— SABC (@SABCPortal) April 6, 2020
