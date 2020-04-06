Uber Eats reopens to deliver essential goods to your door

As of 6 April, you can get groceries delivered to your door consistent with all hygiene measures and delivery restrictions laid out by government.

JOHANNESBURG - Food delivery service Uber Eats has reopened to help shoppers buy essential goods without leaving the house during the lockdown.

Uber Eats had been closed since the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus as restaurants around the country have been closed due to not being an essential service.

As of 6 April, you can get groceries delivered to your door consistent with all hygiene measures and delivery restrictions laid out by government.

"Traditional supermarket delivery services have become overwhelmed in recent weeks by panic buying, forcing customers to schedule orders several weeks in advance. Uber is not competing with those services directly but instead aims to help South Africans remain at home by delivering a smaller range of essential items safely within an hour of ordering via the app," Uber Eats said.

Here's what the service entails:

Grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies (excluding scripts) and frozen meal options will be available for delivery with a minimum delivery fee of R25.

Hours will be limited to the operating hours of stores, between 9am - 5pm daily and Uber Eats will work around standard operating hours directed by the government.

Expect deliveries within the hour by a delivery person using the Uber Eats application and relying on all health and safety guidelines shared by the government. Delivery times might vary due to demand, please check the app

for delivery times.

"All deliveries requested through Uber Eats are contactless, meaning users can have deliveries left on their doorstep. We remain in close contact with the local public health authorities and stand ready to provide additional support as required,” said Ailyssa Pretorius, Uber Eats General Manager.

How to order:

Finalise your order and review your basket. You can request no-contact delivery, meaning your delivery person will leave your order at the door. Simply select the delivery option "Leave at the door" at checkout Add instructions if you want to tell the delivery person where to drop off your order (e.g. "Drop my order in the lobby"). Tap 'place order'. The driver will only accept payment by credit or debit card. Follow your order in the app. First, you’ll see the grocery or convenience store accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a delivery person will go to the store to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive to you. You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map. You also have the option to tip your delivery person who is working hard to get your items to you. Avoid contact when retrieving your order.

PICK N PAY LAUNCHES EMAIL SHOPPING

Meanwhile, supermarket chain Pick n Pay has introduced a ‘Collect Direct’ email ordering service for over 174 of its franchise stores during the lockdown period.

Customers will be able to select from over 260 products, ranging from fresh produce to household items, and email their shopping list directly to their nearest participating Pick n Pay store for collection.

The respective store will communicate directly with the customer to confirm the order, and when it will be ready for collection in store.

The Collect Direct email ordering service is available at selected stores in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

The list of participating stores and the shopping list template can be found on www.pnp.co.za/collect-direct.