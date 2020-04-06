'The trouble did rush on us': M&G editor on paper's dire financial situation
In a tweet posted on 27 March, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel appealed for the public to help out by subscribing to the paper.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mail and Guardian, one of South Africa's most well-known media publications, is - like many other businesses around the world - facing uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The paper said its advertisers, who contribute about 70% to their revenue, had cancelled their campaigns and that it was unlikely to be able to pay April salaries.
In a tweet posted on 27 March, Mail and Guardian Editor Khadija Patel appealed for the public to help out by subscribing to the paper.
This has been hard time for independent media around the world. Right now, the @mailandguardian faces a crisis. With advertising revenue going up in smoke and events canceled, we may not be able to pay salaries next month. Please help us. https://t.co/tOBdXBvuul— Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) March 27, 2020
Speaking to 702's Eusebius McKaiser, Patel said they were in a significant amount of trouble.
"The trouble did really rush on us, at the beginning of March we were doing well and there was quiet optimism in the organisation, and suddenly by mid-March advertisers cancelled campaigns en masse.
"We had some idea of trouble looming, we understood that the lockdown would be inevitable at some point, we didn't think it would be this immediately, so it did shock us.
"Our biggest cost is the payroll of actually running the newsroom."
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 could see SA’s economy shrink by up to 4% - Reserve Bank
-
Didiza: Panic buying may lead to unnecessary food price hikes
-
Lockdown: Foreign nationals penalised for expiring permits, visas
-
Parly denies DA request to establish oversight committee during lockdown
-
Second suspect arrested for looting Langa liquor store
-
Grandmother of raped, murdered Soweto girl (14) partially blames lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.