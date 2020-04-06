South Africans urged to help less fortunate during lockdown
As the country battles the spread of the coronavirus, the poor need essentials like food and toiletries.
JOHANNESBURG - Prominent South Africans including politicians, civil society and religious leaders are appealing to South Africans to remember the less fortunate during the national lockdown.
As the country battles the spread of the coronavirus, the poor need essentials like food and toiletries.
A special food security campaign has been launched to encourage people to help those in need.
With the lockdown underway and many South Africans having lost their ability to earn an income, some might go to bed hungry.
To help, a number of well-known leaders have called on all those who can to assist the less fortunate.
The call is being made by among others former President Kgalema Motlanthe, activist Sheila Sisulu and former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also heeded calls to join in proving food to destitute communities.
The organisation's Neeshan Bolton said food scarcity was a reality for many families.
“We appeal to people in communities to act in solidarity to find ways to distribute during this time.”
Bolton added that people must do their bit in their respective communities and work with credible organisations if they wanted to donate money and make a difference.
