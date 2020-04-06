Some SA companies cut working hours, salaries over lockdown

Non-essential industries have been closed for 11 days now, with some employees working from home, while others were left with zero production.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa halfway through its 21-day lockdown, some companies have already started tightening their belts with employees losing some of their pay.

Tech giant EOH Holdings resolved to cut salaries by 20% and put staff on a four-day workweek as a response to the effects of the lockdown.

Property heavyweight Pam Golding was also not immune to the crunch, with the closing of the Deeds Office, meaning no business for now.

“We have taken a view within our branch company to reduce working hours by 30% and as a consequence to reduce salaries by 30%," said CEO Andrew Golding.

The company has, however, committed to not cut the salaries of employees who made R10,000 or less. But other salary cuts would be effected by the end of April.

