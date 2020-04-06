Second suspect arrested for looting Langa liquor store

Liquor was stolen from the store, which is attached to Shoprite, on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Amid a shutdown of liquor sales during the COVID-19 lockdown, a second suspect has been arrested for looting a liquor store in Langa.

Liquor was stolen from the store, which is attached to Shoprite, on Sunday.

A woman was arrested shortly after the incident and a man was taken into custody later on Sunday night.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on burglary and theft charges. The investigations continue, with more arrests expected to be effected soon.”

Alcohol and tobacco sales have been temporarily banned in South Africa during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA

THE CIGARETTE WAR

⦁ If you’re almost out of smokes and starting to get antsy…. There was a momentary flash of hope on Friday when Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced his province would allow the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown. Winde and his team took legal advice and discussed the matter with SAPS lawyers. So, they agreed people could buy cigarettes as part of their shop for essentials.

⦁ But just hours later, Police Minister Bheki Cele deep-sixed that – in a briefing on amendments to the regulations, he unequivocally stated – no cigarettes… anywhere… the Western Cape included.

⦁ So, as they used to say in World War two “smoke em if you got em”, but if you’re out, make peace with quitting (until they relax the regulations, or rethink it).