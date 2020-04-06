SA’s food supply chain to be closely monitored during lockdown - Didiza

The Agriculture Minister said this would assist the sector to pick any up problems experienced in food production.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza on Monday said her department, together with role players in the industry, would monitor food supply in the country through the so-called “agricultural value chain tracker”.

Didiza said this would assist the sector to pick any up problems experienced in food production.

The minister outlined interventions in the agricultural sector to ensure continued food production during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

She said her department’s food tracking system would ensure where there were problems, the challenges were escalated to the relevant regulators.

“I have to repeat again that there’s no need for panic buying as such buying only serves to create artificial shortages in our food supply chain. And unfortunately, in some instances, this may result in unnecessary food hikes,” Didiza said.

WATCH: Minister Didiza outlines plans aimed at continued food production

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.