Motsoaledi: CoCT withdrew from plan to relocate foreign nationals at last minute

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday accused the City of Cape Town (CoCT) of withdrawing from an operation to relocate foreign nationals living at a church at the last minute.

Motsoaledi responded to a media statement by Mayor Dan Plato in which he stated the move was premature and did not conform to what officials had agreed on.

Plato said the hundreds of foreigners were taken to Bellville last week without the municipality’s agreement, and the site wasn't ready or compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

A joint statement by the Home Affairs and Public Works ministers accused the City of Cape Town of peddling untrue statements about the process to move the foreigners.

The statement suggested Plato agreed to sites in Bellville and at Wingfield in letters to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille who had invited him to site visits.

Motsoaledi said on 1 April relevant stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town, developed a plan to move the foreigners, but later the mayor wrote to the provincial police commissioner saying the city was withdrawing because the Bellville site had been identified for homeless people.

Motsoaledi said the city had already reneged on the provision of tents, sanitation, and water as initially agreed and he also made the unsubstantiated claim that officials tried to disrupt the move by trying to discourage bus operators from ferrying the refugees.

