Lyttelton lockdown lawbreaker to appear in court
A 23-year-old man from Lyttelton was arrested over the weekend after he filmed himself defying the lockdown and boasting about wanting to buy drugs.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said that while the majority of South Africans were complying with the lockdown regulations, they were dealing with cases of intentional civil disobedience.
He is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrates court on Monday morning.
It’s lockdown and while police and the South African National Defence Force can't be everywhere, government has called on citizens to do the right thing and stay home.
However, a Pretoria man decided to not only defy the law but to film himself doing it.
In the video, which has been widely shared, the man can be seen driving around his area bragging about not staying indoors.
But the police caught up with him and he will now have to explain his actions in court.
The police's Vish Naidoo said: “When the suspect appears in court today, we will have discussions with the senior public prosecutor to make a decision on how to proceed further with this investigation.”
Police have urged South Africans to comply with the regulations to ensure the country can flatten the curve.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
