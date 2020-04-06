Lockdown: Standard Bank offers 25% cash-back relief for insurance customers
The bank’s insurance wing said clients would receive a 25% cash-back because they were driving less because of the national lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank has provided its customers with another relief package, this time for insurance clients.
Standard Insurance is implementing a 25% cashback relief on its car insurance premiums.
• LIST: These are the lockdown payment holidays being offered by SA's big banks
The bank was the first to announce a three-month payment holiday for its small business clients and students.
Now its insurance wing said clients would receive a 25% cashback because they were driving less because of the national lockdown.
Managing director Nolwandle Mbalo said: “We recognise that there will be fewer vehicles on the road and as a result, it would make sense that from our side that given the fact that the probability of accidents will actually be lessened.”
