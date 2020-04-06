View all in Latest
KZN couple, wedding guests spend night in custody after breaking lockdown rules

They were handcuffed during the wedding ceremony in Hlabisa on Sunday.

KZN police on 5 April 2020 arrested 50 people who were attending a wedding at eNseleni outside Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations. Picture: Supplied.
KZN police on 5 April 2020 arrested 50 people who were attending a wedding at eNseleni outside Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations. Picture: Supplied.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal couple and their guests have spent the night in police custody after going ahead with their wedding, despite a ban on mass gatherings as part of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were handcuffed during the ceremony in Hlabisa on Sunday.

Video footage of the arrests showed the bride being escorted into a police van in her white wedding gown.

The group is expected to be charged with contravention of regulations from the Disaster Management Act.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

