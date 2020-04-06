KZN couple, wedding guests spend night in custody after breaking lockdown rules

They were handcuffed during the wedding ceremony in Hlabisa on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal couple and their guests have spent the night in police custody after going ahead with their wedding, despite a ban on mass gatherings as part of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video footage of the arrests showed the bride being escorted into a police van in her white wedding gown.

The group is expected to be charged with contravention of regulations from the Disaster Management Act.

Police arrested 50 people today who were attending a wedding at eNseleni outside Richards Bay in KZN for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations. The bride, groom, and their pastor were among those arrested. Video: supplied. pic.twitter.com/mXU9gHza9G — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2020

