Joburg taxi driver arrested for breaking lockdown rules
JOHANNESBURG - A taxi driver has been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD for breaking lockdown regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Police spent Monday afternoon patrolling areas including Hillbrow and Yeoville.
During the afternoons commute, police carried out a stop and search operation on taxis in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.
One driver was found to have broken a number of rules, including carrying more than seven passengers as per the rules of the nationwide lockdown.
He was also operating without a valid drivers' license.
Commuters were removed from his vehicle and allocated to other taxis while his car was impounded.
Officers will continue carrying out operations into Monday evening.
WATCH: Taxi driver arrested for breaking lockdown regulations
