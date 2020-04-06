Grandmother of raped, murdered Soweto girl (14) partially blames lockdown
The body of the grade nine pupil from Aurora Girls High School was found near a river on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of a 14-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Dobsonville in Soweto partially blames the COVID-19 lockdown for circumstances that led to the crime.
The body of the grade nine pupil from Aurora Girls High School was found near a river on Friday. According to the family, she went to nearby shops but never returned.
On Monday Joyce Sibeko said she was extremely close to her granddaughter, Sphiwe.
They lived in the same house and she recalled that she was an exemplary child.
“We have lost our daughter, granddaughter, who was brilliant at school and one of the top five students,” Sibeko said.
Sibeko said the family was puzzled by how Sphiwe disappeared on Thursday after she was supposed to go to the local shops, but never returned.
“It’s not safe when it’s the lockdown,” she said.
She called on anyone with information to come forward to assist the police to track down the culprits.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Second suspect arrested for looting Langa liquor store
-
Cele's 'ban alcohol' comments leave bitter taste for some
-
WC's Mbombo assesses Paarl Hospital's COVID-19 preparedness
-
Plato: Foreign nationals may have been moved from CT church prematurely
-
Winde: Brutality during lockdown enforcement unacceptable
-
South Africans urged to help less fortunate during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.