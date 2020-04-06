Grandmother of raped, murdered Soweto girl (14) partially blames lockdown

The body of the grade nine pupil from Aurora Girls High School was found near a river on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of a 14-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Dobsonville in Soweto partially blames the COVID-19 lockdown for circumstances that led to the crime.

On Monday Joyce Sibeko said she was extremely close to her granddaughter, Sphiwe.

They lived in the same house and she recalled that she was an exemplary child.

“We have lost our daughter, granddaughter, who was brilliant at school and one of the top five students,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko said the family was puzzled by how Sphiwe disappeared on Thursday after she was supposed to go to the local shops, but never returned.

“It’s not safe when it’s the lockdown,” she said.

She called on anyone with information to come forward to assist the police to track down the culprits.

