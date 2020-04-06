Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego dies
V-Mash, as Vinolia Mashego was affectionately known, was a prominent actress on various Sepedi SABC dramas.
JOHANNESBURG - Vinolia Mashego, the actress, presenter and businesswoman who made her mark in the South African TV industry in 1980s and 1990s, has died.
Friend and fellow actor Zola Hashatsi announced that Mashego died in her sleep on Friday 3 April, but the cause of death was not revealed.
It is with great sadness and tears in my eyes and a broken heart to announce the passing of Vinolia Mashego aka V-Mash she passed peacefully in her sleep on Fruday 03rd of April 2020. She was well known as the enegertic Jam Alley Presenter and recently made a come back as the presenter on @mojalovetv's Bheka Sikubambile #RIPVinoliaMashego Funeral will be this Friday 10th April 2020. Limited to Family. Please respect the family, friends and us to mourn peacefully.
V-Mash, as Mashego was affectionately known, was a prominent actress on various Sepedi SABC dramas in the 1980s.
But it is as a presenter on music show _Jam Alley _that she is most famous for, so much so that even today, popular catchphrases such "azange bangani" she coined are still used and instantly linked to her.
Our #TBT is the famous #JamAlley

Mashego fell on hard times post her departure from Jam Alley in the early 2000s. Gigs dried up and she eventually was forced to move back home to live with her parents.
A few other jobs came across her path some years later, notably a role on Mzansi Magic drama Isibaya season two and most recently, as a presenter on prank show Bheka Sikumbambile on Moja Love, which premiered in March 2020 and an appearance on SABC 2 drama Giyani.


THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT
Before "it" girls and TV influencers were a thing, there was V-Mash.
Her humorous, off-the-cuff and unscripted personality was a hit with young and old alike and she was one of the most recognisable fashion icons, sporting over-the-top outfits and a signature blonde-dye hairstyle throughout her heydays and beyond.
Fans and media personalities have remembered her as a trailblazer in the industry.
Watch: We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a pioneer of South African Television, Vinolia Mashego popularly known as V-Mash, who became a leader of popular culture in the 90's and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the soul of our nation #RIPVMash
VINOLIA MASHEGO (V-MASH) WAS THE BLUEPRINT! we have lost an icon!
UPDATE: You came back to say goodbye.
Thank you for your talent & being a trailblazer.
Thank you for being 100% you even when it cost you everything
Thank you for being happy to see young talent take the baton on!
#RIPVinoliaMashego
#RIPVMash
Last shoot day with you.
You were so emotional but pushed through the pain. Said you would deal with it later.
Always had jokes, calls never anything under 15 min, bombarded with messages to always call you back.
Iyo VMash Iyo!
Regards,
Your French Lady
Just learnt that the lady and Legend who inspired so many of us to be in the TV industry has passed on. What an icon! Thank you ♥️ #RIPVMash— Nandi Madida
Not sure if it's true about VMash but if it is, then The Greatest Of All Time has left the building...no one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a Host/presenter. #RIPVMASH— Andile Ncube
Aaaah V-Mash banna☹️. One of the originals and best ever do it.— Masego
Friday was a date with Jam Alley for most of us. The show was on CCV-TV before it was called SABC 1. My goodness ♥️#RIPVMash
The greatest presenter to ever grace our screens. Thank you for the path you've created. Love and light to the Mashego family #RIPVMash
Vinolia Mashego the "IT girl" from the '90s has sadly passed away😭😭💔💔— Dr. Cam Modisane, Ph.D.
This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire!
Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego
When my cousins and I played Jam Alley, we always fought to be VMash. I'm truly broken by her passing. #RIPVMash— Nelisiwe Msomi
VINOLIA MASHEGO. What a time and privilege to have experienced and been a part of her MAGIC✨ The original #BlackGirlMagic #RIPVMASH🙏🏾♥️ #OneTime— S H I B A
Sad to hear the news about the vivacious V-Mash passing. Very much part of South Africa's youth culture in the late 80s & 90s. Her legacy lives on in the energetic style of many TV presenters & entertainers today. Sympathies to the Mashego family #RIPVMash— Tim Modise
