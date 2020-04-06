View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego dies

V-Mash, as Vinolia Mashego was affectionately known, was a prominent actress on various Sepedi SABC dramas.

Vinolia Mashego. Picture: Vinolia Mashego Fanpage Facebook.
Vinolia Mashego. Picture: Vinolia Mashego Fanpage Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Vinolia Mashego, the actress, presenter and businesswoman who made her mark in the South African TV industry in 1980s and 1990s, has died.

Friend and fellow actor Zola Hashatsi announced that Mashego died in her sleep on Friday 3 April, but the cause of death was not revealed.

V-Mash, as Mashego was affectionately known, was a prominent actress on various Sepedi SABC dramas in the 1980s.

But it is as a presenter on music show _Jam Alley _that she is most famous for, so much so that even today, popular catchphrases such "azange bangani" she coined are still used and instantly linked to her.

Mashego fell on hard times post her departure from Jam Alley in the early 2000s. Gigs dried up and she eventually was forced to move back home to live with her parents.

A few other jobs came across her path some years later, notably a role on Mzansi Magic drama Isibaya season two and most recently, as a presenter on prank show Bheka Sikumbambile on Moja Love, which premiered in March 2020 and an appearance on SABC 2 drama Giyani.

Can a prankster get pranked? Vinolia is given a welcome fit for a master prankster.#BhekaSikubambile Sat at 20h30 on Moja Love DStv Ch 157

Posted by Moja Love TV on Friday, 13 March 2020

THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT

Before "it" girls and TV influencers were a thing, there was V-Mash.

Her humorous, off-the-cuff and unscripted personality was a hit with young and old alike and she was one of the most recognisable fashion icons, sporting over-the-top outfits and a signature blonde-dye hairstyle throughout her heydays and beyond.

Fans and media personalities have remembered her as a trailblazer in the industry.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA