Gauteng SA's epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak

Eleven South Africans have now died after contracting the coronavirus, with the number of infections rising to at least 1,655.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven South Africans have now died after contracting the coronavirus, with the number of infections rising to at least 1,655.

Gauteng still accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases, with 704 positive tests.

In the Western Cape, there are now 454 confirmed cases.

More than half of those who've died from the coronavirus were from KwaZulu-Natal.

The two latest fatalities confirmed on Sunday night have been identified as pensioners.

The elderly man and woman both had underlying health complications.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, while cases in the Western Cape have also increased.

With some of the lockdown regulations being relaxed to make sure vulnerable communities can still access food during this period, traditional leaders have also raised concerns.

They also want to be recognised as essential service workers to help those who rely on traditional herbs and remedies.

Government said it was important that the role of traditional healers was redefined during this outbreak as they could help by referring patients to public healthcare facilities if they showed symptoms of the virus.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

