Expanded COVID-19 testing drive to hit WC from Monday

CAPE TOWN - A mass community-based COVID-19 screening and testing programme will be expanded and rolled out in various communities across the country from Monday.

The Western Cape government has stressed the importance of the campaign to fully grasp the magnitude of the disease's hold on communities.

There are over 400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province.

Health officials said that COVID-19 screening and testing would be rolled out to each of the city's eight sub-districts.

These communities are targeted based on the number of infections detected there.

Screenings and testing for the coronavirus began this weekend in areas such as Happy Valley and Ilitha Park over the weekend.

The programme will be extended to Philippi, Bishop Lavis and the Bo-Kaap this week.

The COVID-19 community-based testing will also be rolled out to Mbekweni in Paarl and Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay.

It forms part of a nationwide screening, testing and tracing rollout programme to manage the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

In a bid to deal with the pandemic, around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

