Didiza: Panic buying may lead to unnecessary food price hikes

Speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday, the Agriculture Minister announced interventions in the agricultural sector to ensure continued food production during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza at a briefing on 6 April 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.
Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza at a briefing on 6 April 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza has warned South Africans against panic buying, saying this may lead to unnecessary food price hikes.

Speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Didiza announced interventions in the agricultural sector to ensure continued food production during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

“Together with the industry, the department is monitoring food supply through the agricultural food chain tracker. Where there are challenges experienced, these challenges are escalated for immediate attention to the relevant regulators.”

Last week, the minister announced a R1.2 billion COVID-19 disaster fund in the sector as a response to assist small-scale farmers.

Didiza said applications for those who needed assistance would open on Wednesday.

“Of the R1.2 billion, the department has ring-fenced about R400 million to farmers with the proactive land acquisition strategy programme and the remainder will be channeled towards all the farmers under a criteria.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

