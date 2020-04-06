Denel, CSIR, Armscor, Eskom join forces to produce COVID-19 ventilator
There’s a desperate need for more of these medical devices globally as a result of COVID-19 patients with respiratory difficulty requiring critical care in hospital.
CAPE TOWN - State arms manufacturer Denel has joined efforts to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s health system.
The company is leading a project that will see engineers design and produce a prototype of a local mechanical ventilator.
There’s a desperate need for more of these medical devices globally as a result of COVID-19 patients with respiratory difficulty requiring critical care in hospital.
Denel’s Project Sabela will see research bodies like the CSIR join forces with Armscor, Eskom and other entities to develop medical ventilators for local use.
The defence and technology company made its resources and expertise towards the priority project available, as government’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 are escalating.
Denel Joins the Drive to Develop Ventilators#COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/bugVxNl0Ws— Denel (@DenelSOC) April 5, 2020
Denel CEO Danie du Toit said the company employed some of the country’s top engineers, researchers and scientists who had worked on sophisticated technology projects before.
"We are still in the early stages of the project but we are optimistic that this local initiative will help to alleviate the dire need for medical ventilators that are required in great numbers at both private and public hospitals."
The company is also looking at repurposing its Casspir, a highly versatile vehicle used extensively in conflict zones, and convert it into field ambulances.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Gauteng's Maile says dept working to provide water to informal settlements
-
Expanded COVID-19 testing drive to hit WC from Monday
-
Treasury set to take R19bn loan from New Development Bank to fight COVID-19
-
With SA near lockdown halfway mark, is govt action paying off?
-
FEATURE: SA's land quandary amid COVID-19
-
SA seeing major decline in serious crime since start of lockdown - Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.