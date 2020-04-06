CT old age home implements strict measures against COVID-19

General manager Leon Courie said the staff who had to stay on had to take the necessary precautions such as washing and sanitising their hands regularly.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town old age home has implemented strict measures against COVID-19.

The Kensington home for the aged has told most of its staff to stay home.

General manager Leon Courie said those who had to stay on had to take the necessary precautions such as washing and sanitising their hands regularly.

They wear protective gear too.

“We give them extra masks and gloves so when they go home, they wear these protections and when they come to work in the mornings. Fortunately for us, they work hospital shifts, they are two days on and that’s where the danger lies in as to who do they associate with and things like that.”

