COVID-19 relocation plans for 5 informal settlements at advanced stage - Sisulu

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that five areas had now been identified to relocate people from high-density informal settlements in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of people who stay in townships can't self-isolate due to limited space and overcrowding.

Sisulu said that they were treating these situations with sensitivity.

"We decided that the way we go about it was to get social partners, NGOs and people who normally work with informal settlements and find out how we can do that as sensitively as possible and get the necessary positive response from the residents of informal settlements."

She said that the plan to relocate citizens from townships to larger spaces was at an advanced stage.

"The areas that we've identified for now are five - Du Noon in the Western Cape; Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape - and we've already started with that because we are upgrading that place, so that will not be a difficult one; we're dealing with Kennedy Road in Durban, which will be a difficult one because we're dealing with the history of the place; we're talking about Stjwetla in Alex, also a very difficult one with the history of that place and we're talking about Mooiplaas in Tshwane - these are the five that we've identified."

Government ordered people to stay in their homes last month in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed at least 11 lives here in South Africa and has infected 1,655 people.

