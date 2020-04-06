Cele's 'ban alcohol' comments leave bitter taste for some

In an interview with City Press, Police Minister Bheki Cele suggested that alcohol sales be shut down even after the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has again set tongues wagging with his latest comments on the ban of alcohol sales in South Africa.

Alcohol and tobacco sales have been temporarily banned in South Africa during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In an interview with City Press, Cele suggested that alcohol sales be shut down even after the lockdown.

“My first prize would be that we shut down alcohol, but I know we cannot do that. Nothing tells me that taking alcohol will make life easier," he told the paper.

“For South Africa, alcohol has not been the only issue when it comes to regulations relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Murder has gone down in South Africa. Even in the butcher of the republic, the Western Cape, murder numbers have really gone down. The impact of the reduction of alcohol has had an impact on ordinary crime, especially violent crime.”

In 2019, Cele said police stations reporting high numbers of alcohol confiscations over the festive season were mostly the same stations which experienced a spike in murders, attempted murders, rapes and domestic abuse cases.

Cele's comments have divided the public, with some agreeing with him and others slamming the suggestion.

The scent of alcohol now disgusts me. Thank you Bheki Cele. — K i n g R a h (@Rapelang__) April 6, 2020

Maybe people mad at Bheki Cele must watch that documentary about Bara. Give us your solutions to the crisis our hospitals and police deal with every weekend and month end. Alcohol abuse is at the heart of that crisis. — 🌚 (@simplythandeka) April 6, 2020

Bheki Cele's hatred for alcohol is too personal 😢💔 — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) April 6, 2020

I may not drink alcohol anymore, but if Bheki Cele extends this alcohol ban it will be very selfish of him. Millions of people will be without an income as a result & crime rate will increase & still, domestic violence cases will still be high due to stress of no income for some. pic.twitter.com/DVmlH2RiXI — IG: kingstuz_sa (@djkingstuz) April 6, 2020

Bheki Cele says crime has been reduced because he banned alcohol. Surely this is fake news. When will he be arrested? https://t.co/jXxxsqf9sN — Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) April 6, 2020

You guys saying alcohol ban must be extended, will Bheki Cele employ all those people working at alcohol manufactures or will they be adding on to the unemployment numbers . All those engineers, cleaners, lab technicians, where will they go? — Ngwana Badimo 🐆 (@K_CyberSecWrld) April 6, 2020

Minister Bheki Cele is striving for a Alcohol free country, and I am surprised at how people react to this. Saying that his abusive and all. Well alcohol has claimed many lives and still damage a lot of family structures. I am with you minister, sophuz'amanzi 👌 — Bongani Mogari (@iBongs1) April 6, 2020

Bheki Cele is so selfish, that industry alone employs more than 4million people directly or indirectly. This politicians likes playing with people's bread and butter. He must also closes churches beyond Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Dv2M6epy6O — Miccah Moila (@TheCoolestMalom) April 6, 2020