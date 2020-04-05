Soweto teen found raped, murdered after failing to return from spaza
It's understood the grade 9 pupil from Aurora Girls High school went missing on Thursday after going to a local shop.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng department of education says a 14-year-old girl has been raped and killed in Dobsonville, Soweto.
She had forgotten some items and had gone back to the shop when she disappeared.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said her family reported her as missing following several attempts to find her.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says the child's body was found the next day.
“Sadly the child was then found on Friday, 3 April 2020, raped and brutally murdered in Soweto. It is quite sad indeed.”
