SA’s COVID-19 infections now at 1,655, with 11 confirmed deaths

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date were 56,873, which was an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Africa has risen to 1,655 with 11 confirmed deaths.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Sunday night through a statement. The increase in confirmed cases was 70 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Gauteng 704

Western Cape 454

KwaZulu–Natal 246

Free State 87

Eastern Cape 31

Limpopo 19

Mpumalanga 18

North West 11

Northern Cape 8

Unallocated 77

There are now 1655 positive cases of #Covid19SA #CoronavirusInSA. This is an increase of 70 cases since the previous report. pic.twitter.com/WAnHqBttkY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 5, 2020

