SA’s COVID-19 infections now at 1,655, with 11 confirmed deaths
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date were 56,873, which was an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Africa has risen to 1,655 with 11 confirmed deaths.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Sunday night through a statement. The increase in confirmed cases was 70 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Gauteng 704
Western Cape 454
KwaZulu–Natal 246
Free State 87
Eastern Cape 31
Limpopo 19
Mpumalanga 18
North West 11
Northern Cape 8
Unallocated 77
There are now 1655 positive cases of #Covid19SA #CoronavirusInSA. This is an increase of 70 cases since the previous report. pic.twitter.com/WAnHqBttkY— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 5, 2020
