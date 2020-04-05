View all in Latest
SA’s COVID-19 infections now at 1,655, with 11 confirmed deaths

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date were 56,873, which was an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Africa has risen to 1,655 with 11 confirmed deaths.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Sunday night through a statement. The increase in confirmed cases was 70 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date were 56,873, which was an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

  • Gauteng 704

  • Western Cape 454

  • KwaZulu–Natal 246

  • Free State 87

  • Eastern Cape 31

  • Limpopo 19

  • Mpumalanga 18

  • North West 11

  • Northern Cape 8

  • Unallocated 77

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

