Ramaphosa meets with ZCC leaders to discuss response to COVID-19

The President, along with some ministers, is set to update the clergy on measures taken government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church for a courtesy visit with Bishop Dr Engenas Lekganyane. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church for a courtesy visit with Bishop Dr Engenas Lekganyane. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with the leaders of the two Zion Christian Churches on Sunday afternoon to consolidate a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President, along with some ministers, is set to update the clergy on measures taken government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The congregations typically attract a gathering of worshippers in the tens of thousands, especially around Easter time.

Ramaphosa last month held a similar meeting with church leaders in the capital to get their buy-in on proposed lockdown regulations – including a ban on large gatherings.

The presidency said they also wanted to get advice from the church about a way forward and to ask for prayers.

At the same time, Ramaphosa has urged the country to rethink how government, businesses, and communities function and relate to each other in the fight against the coronavirus.

South Africa has recorded 1, 585 confirmed infections and nine deaths.

The President held a special meeting as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 amid the fast spread of the pandemic.

The meeting, which was to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown, was the first virtual gathering of the presidential coordinating council.

Ramaphosa reasserted that the national lockdown, although causing inconvenience, has proven to be effective.

Among other issues, the meeting identified quarantine sites and the roll-out of the mass community testing program.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu

