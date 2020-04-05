View all in Latest
Nzimande urges repatriated students to stay safe and free of the coronavirus

Seventy-six students were reunited with their families on Saturday after being released from 14 days of mandatory isolation following their return from China last month.

More than 70 students were repatriated earlier in March while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
More than 70 students were repatriated earlier in March while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to repatriated students recently released from quarantine to make sure they do everything not to contract COVID-19.

Seventy-six of them were reunited with their families on Saturday after being released from 14 days of mandatory isolation following their return from China last month.

They tested negative for the coronavirus and were allowed to go home.

They were in China for over a year for work placement programmes.

Nzimande said they must continue to keep safe.

“AS South Africans, we love our own, we love humanity, we love life – as this government. You have been on this journey for the last few months, firstly with your placements in China, then watching as COVID-19 started across China.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here

Timeline

