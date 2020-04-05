NW to place all COVID-19 cases, contacts under ‘strict surveillance’

The department announced the decision after a man in Bloemhof was found not to have stayed at home, as instructed by officials, after testing positive for the coronavirus and was later found on a farm in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West department of health said it will now put all confirmed COVID-19 patients under its care after one man failed to self-isolate when he tested positive.

With 11 cases and no recorded deaths in the province, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said: “We should all the time know where the COVID-19 people and their contacts are, to prevent further spread.”

In a statement, the department said a man in Bloemhof was found not to have stayed at home, as instructed by officials, after testing positive for the coronavirus last month. The man was later traced to a farm in Welkom, in the Free State and immediately placed under the care of the department.

#NorthWestHealth to keep #Covid19 positive people and their contacts under supervision to prevent spread of the virus. MEC Madoda Sambatha explains. @DesboMohono pic.twitter.com/OtuRjnChdi — North West Health (@NorthWestDOH) April 4, 2020

OVERFLOW FACILITIES FOR THE CARE OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IDENTIFIED

Sambatha and his counterpart in the agriculture department, Desbo Mohono, on Saturday visited two mine hospitals that have been earmarked to receive COVID-19 patients from state facilities in the event that additional beds are needed.

The two MECs went to inspect the Westvaal and Duff Scott hospitals in the Matlosana region.

Klerksdorp Hospital is the only designated site in the province.

“We have done inspection on additional bed capacity. In the programme of fighting COVID-19, each province has to have additional bed capacity in case our facilities were to be overwhelmed like what is happening in affected countries globally,” said Sambatha.

The health MEC said the facilities are ready to be accessed, and that they will be looking for additional space in the Bojanala district.

“We are now looking for another facility, this time in Bojanala Platinum District where most positive cases for COVID-19 have been confirmed thus far.”

