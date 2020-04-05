Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19

Following her results announcements, there was a public outcry from various corners of the sports fraternity and a call to action for those that had been with the President to have themselves tested.

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane has been in quarantine for the past two weeks after testing positive for the novel COVID 19 pandemic.

Molokwane had traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) and had several meetings with heads of various sports federations including the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa prior to her testing positive.

Following her results announcements, there was a public outcry from various corners of the sports fraternity and a call to action for those that had been with the President to have themselves tested and these included Netball SA CEO, Blanche de la Guerre, Netball South Africa Executive, Council Members and media personalities such as Robert Marawa and Mosibodi Whitehead just to name a few.

"Following my results, both my Medical Doctor Sam Manthata and MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr. Phophi Ramathuba recommended that I be in quarantine for at least two weeks before I can retest again," she said.

"It is such an exhausting exercise however it's worth it to be self-quarantined for my sake and the sake of those close to you. I have a 3-year-old daughter not being able to even give her a hug is a nightmare; one needs to be self-disciplined because the virus doesn't move however people do.

This virus is serious, and I see people not taking it seriously and it worries me, I will continue with my family to adhere to the precautions and the lockdown. To all those that were praying for me and those who never judges me and supported me a big thank you. Coronavirus knows no color, race, gender, religion whether rich or poor it will get you, so for us to save the country please stay at home and be safe".

Molokwane has been in quarantine as per instructions by her medical doctor and has since gone back to retest.

The results came back on Saturday, 4 April 2020 and the president has now tested negative.

She joins over 50 people who have recovered from the pandemic.

Molokwane also confirmed that none of the people she interacted with upon her return from the UK have tested positive.