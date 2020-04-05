Man (23) arrested for mocking govt lockdown efforts on social media

Police said the man was travelling around Pretoria with another young men while bragging about not complying with the regulations of the lockdown last week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a man for posting a video allegedly mocking government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It’s understood the 23-year-old recorded a video that has since been widely shared where he appears to be standing in front of a police station and using profane language to describe the virus.

Police said he was travelling around Pretoria with another young man while bragging about not complying with the regulations of the lockdown last week Friday.

The suspect is likely to face charges of at least contravening the regulations of the disaster management act.

Police said six other suspects, have been arrested for creating such videos and posting fake news.

Authorities say this should serve as a reminder that the security forces enforcing the regulations have the capacity to identify those responsible for such transgressions.

More than 17,000 people have been arrested since last week for violating lockdown regulations.