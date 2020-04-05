View all in Latest
KZN records most COVID-19 deaths, with 6 out of the total 9 in SA

Six of the nine deaths have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal which is the third most affected province in the country, with 232 cases.

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus has claimed nine lives in South Africa while the country now has 1,585 confirmed cases.

The health department made the announcement on Saturday night, with Gauteng remaining the epicenter of the virus with almost 700 cases.

South Africans have been on a weeklong lockdown ordered by government in efforts to contain the spread of the virus that has infected over 1.1 million people globally.

Six of the nine deaths have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal which is the third most affected province in the country.

Gauteng has recorded one death and 693 official infections.

The Western Cape, which is the second most affected province, has one fatality. While the other death was recorded in the Free State.

Meanwhile, government has ramped up its rollout out for testing in various communities across the country.

_For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please _click here.

