KZN records most COVID-19 deaths, with 6 out of the total 9 in SA

Six of the nine deaths have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal which is the third most affected province in the country, with 232 cases.

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus has claimed nine lives in South Africa while the country now has 1,585 confirmed cases.

The health department made the announcement on Saturday night, with Gauteng remaining the epicenter of the virus with almost 700 cases.

South Africans have been on a weeklong lockdown ordered by government in efforts to contain the spread of the virus that has infected over 1.1 million people globally.

There are now 1585 positive cases of #Covid19SA #CoronavirusInSA. This is an increase of 80 cases since the previous report. pic.twitter.com/kK6cjMRQ98 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 4, 2020

Six of the nine deaths have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal which is the third most affected province in the country.

Gauteng has recorded one death and 693 official infections.

The Western Cape, which is the second most affected province, has one fatality. While the other death was recorded in the Free State.

Meanwhile, government has ramped up its rollout out for testing in various communities across the country.

_For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please _click here.