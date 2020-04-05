View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

COVID-19: Ramaphosa says lockdown inconvenient but effective

The President held his first virtual meeting with the command council and has encouraged South Africans to rethink how they relate in the fight against the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held the first virtual meeting with the national command council on COVID-19 to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa held the first virtual meeting with the national command council on COVID-19 to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the country to rethink how government, businesses, and communities function and relate to each other in the fight against the coronavirus.

South Africa has recorded 1, 585 confirmed infections and nine deaths.

Ramaphosa held a special meeting as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 amid the fast spread of the pandemic.

The meeting, which was to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown, was the first virtual gathering of the presidential coordinating council.

The President reasserted that the national lockdown, although causing inconvenience, has proven to be effective.

Among other issues, the meeting identified quarantine sites and the roll-out of the mass community testing program.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said 5,400 workers have been trained and deployed across the country so far, while thousands more remain to be trained.

Diko said in addition to daily estimates of infections, the council also assessed local healthcare capacity and the efficacy of the 21-day lockdown, which began nine days ago.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA