COVID-19: Ramaphosa says lockdown inconvenient but effective
The President held his first virtual meeting with the command council and has encouraged South Africans to rethink how they relate in the fight against the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the country to rethink how government, businesses, and communities function and relate to each other in the fight against the coronavirus.
South Africa has recorded 1, 585 confirmed infections and nine deaths.
Ramaphosa held a special meeting as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 amid the fast spread of the pandemic.
The meeting, which was to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown, was the first virtual gathering of the presidential coordinating council.
The President reasserted that the national lockdown, although causing inconvenience, has proven to be effective.
Among other issues, the meeting identified quarantine sites and the roll-out of the mass community testing program.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said 5,400 workers have been trained and deployed across the country so far, while thousands more remain to be trained.
Diko said in addition to daily estimates of infections, the council also assessed local healthcare capacity and the efficacy of the 21-day lockdown, which began nine days ago.
#COVID19 | The President has urged government and society at large to build on the tremendous impetus provided by the need to respond to the coronavirus pandemic to rethink how governments, businesses and communities function and relate to each other. https://t.co/Ni8yBMCOuw pic.twitter.com/RD87AcAGof— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 4, 2020
