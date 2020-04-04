View all in Latest
‘There are people who've defeated COVID-19’ -SA's Nombewu shares recovery story

Lunga Nombewu, who tested positive for the virus after his return from France last month, is now negative and warns against not taking the virus seriously even though some have recovered from it.

Lunga Nombewu. Picture: Facebook
Lunga Nombewu. Picture: Facebook
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the government calls on people to adhere to the lockdown restrictions, a South African who has recovered from COVID-19 has joined the call for people not to take the virus as a joke.

Lunga Nombewu tested positive for the virus after his return from France last month.

After days in self-quarantine, his results have now come back negative.

Since the nationwide lockdown started, some people have been adhering to the restrictions while others have continued with their lives as business as usual.

Nombewu warns against the defiant attitude.

“It’s very important to take these protocols much seriously. It’s a much-needed thing.”

His message to those who have tested positive and are losing hope?

“It’s not the end of the world, there are some people who have defeated this, and I am one of them, and I am telling you can do it.”

He said it's important for people to surround themselves with some positivity during this difficult time.
“Watching the numbers go up is not going to make you feel better, try find ways to deal with the pressure. Meditate if you have to.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA