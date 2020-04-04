SAMRC appalled after French doctors say COVID-19 vaccine tests be done in Africa
French doctor Jean-Paul Mira and his counterpart appeared on the French television channel LCI earlier this week to discuss the global COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it's appalled by a french doctor’s remarks that COVID-19 vaccines should be tested on Africans.
The comments were made live on a French television channel.
During the discussion, Mira suggested trials set in Europe and Australia be tested first on people in Africa.
Unbelieavable,— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 2, 2020
Two French doctors suggest they should conduct Covid-19 vaccine experiments in Africa because people don’t protect themselves there.
Of course, Europeans are too valuable to conduct human experiments pic.twitter.com/pXL9ynbaXs
He has since apologised. But the medical research council’s Glenda Gray said his comments are disturbing.
“The SAMRC is appalled by the attitude of French scientists implying that because we are short of goods and medicines and have we have poor access to ventilators and other care to optimize the management of COVID-19, that we should be the place where we experiment on people.”
The remarks have been described online as absurd.
The coronavirus has infected almost 1.1 million people worldwide and killed more than 59,000.
According to the World Health Organisation and the Johns Hopkins University on the African continent there are over 7,000 confirmed cases.
France alone, has over 63,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,000 deaths have been recorded.
