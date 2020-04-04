View all in Latest
SA students urged to adhere to lockdown after more than 60 days in quarantine

Minister Blade Nzimande as urged the more than 70 students who completed 14 days of quarantine in Kempton Park, after 50 days in China, to adhere by the lockdown regulations.

FILE: Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has lauded the students for being disciplined while they were in quarantine for over 60 days. Picture: Supplied
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Higher education Minister Blade Nzimande has urged the 76 South African students repatriated from China not to defy regulations of the lockdown here at home.

They were quarantined at a hotel in Kempton Park for 14 days following their return to the country last month.

They students will be leaving the hotel and reunited with their families on Saturday.

Nzimande has lauded the students for being disciplined while they were in quarantine for over 60 days.

They were first kept in China for 51 days before being cleared and repatriated to South Africa.

They spent the past 14 days at the Birchwood Hotel and have been observed by health workers.

Nzimande said they should join the rest of the country in adhering with the regulations of the 21-day national lockdown.

“President has said to me that I must say a few things to you; firstly, that he is very happy that you have been very disciplined and allowed to be quarantined here, but most importantly that we have all been declared negative.”

Four students who arrived at a later date will remain under quarantine at the hotel.

