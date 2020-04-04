SA students repatriated from China go home after completing quarantine programme

The more than 70 students all tested negative for COVID-19 and have been at the Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park for the past two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – After 14 days in quarantine, 76 South African students will be reunited with their families on Saturday morning.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is meeting the group after they returned from China last month.

Eager students from various vocational colleges sat waiting to see their families and loved ones.

#LockdownSA Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande will see off 76 students who returned from China last month.



They were quarantined for 14 days. @BongaDlulane #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/whgpiArA4f — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2020

They wore masks, practiced social distancing and chatted amongst themselves as they waited for Minister Nzimande’s arrival.

They were repatriated while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated.

Officials from the department have been overseeing their quarantine process.