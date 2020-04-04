View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

SA students repatriated from China go home after completing quarantine programme

The more than 70 students all tested negative for COVID-19 and have been at the Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park for the past two weeks.

More than 70 students were repatriated earlier in March while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
More than 70 students were repatriated earlier in March while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – After 14 days in quarantine, 76 South African students will be reunited with their families on Saturday morning.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is meeting the group after they returned from China last month.

They all tested negative for COVID-19 and have been at the Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park for the past two weeks.

Eager students from various vocational colleges sat waiting to see their families and loved ones.

They wore masks, practiced social distancing and chatted amongst themselves as they waited for Minister Nzimande’s arrival.

They were repatriated while on job placement in China – including in the city of Wuhan where the virus originated.

Officials from the department have been overseeing their quarantine process.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA