‘Ma, is Pa still alive?’–WC family traumatized after alleged assault by soldiers

Tersia Pedro said SANDF members stormed their Eerste River home after 8 pm on Thursday night, and her husband and one of her daughters were badly assaulted.

FILE: A Western Cape family has been left traumatized after reportedly being harassed and assaulted by soldiers. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – With authorities conducting several operations across the country to ensure lockdown regulations are followed, an Eerste River woman said her family is fearful and traumatized after being harassed and assaulted by soldiers.

Tersia Pedro has told Eyewitness News that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members stormed their home after 8 pm on Thursday night, and her husband and one of her daughters were badly assaulted.

Premier Alan Winde has condemned the incident saying he's raised the issue with the President.

Pedro said a female soldier assaulted one of her daughters and spewed profanities at her, before taking her phone and deleting a video – of a scuffle between a neighbour and police – she had recorded through their lounge window.

She said her children had a gun pointed at them, while her husband had a gun shoved into his mouth and was beaten until he struggled to breathe.

“My son asked ‘Mommy why did the police put a gun in daddy’s mouth?’ What do you tell your seven-year-old child that the police or the army that is supposed to protect you are doing that to your father? My four-year-old grandchild asked me ‘Ma, is Pa still alive?’ and I said yes Pa is still alive, he is just sleeping.”

A doctor later confirmed the man had suffered a concussion.

Pedro said the beating finally stopped when City law enforcement officers entered the house.

