Lockdown: Ipid investigating over a dozen assault claims against officers

The Ipid is looking into 14 cases of assault by law enforcement officials, a week into the coronavirus lockdown.

An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking into more than dozen cases of alleged assault by officers during the national lockdown.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the South African National Defence Force
to ensure movement is restricted, concerns have been raised about whether law enforcement officials are being heavy-handed in their approach.

The Ipid is looking into 14 cases of assault by law enforcement officials, a week into the coronavirus lockdown.

Thirty-eight incidents of police misconduct are being investigated, and almost half are in Gauteng.

The police watchdog body is also probing an alleged rape by an officer in the Western Cape.

While the details of the incidents are yet to be divulged, the Ipid said all the cases are related to the enforcement of regulations aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes just days after videos emerged on social media, showing officers exercising brute force while trying to ensure citizens stay at home.

