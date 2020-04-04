Lockdown: EC traffic officer dies while driving back from deployment operation

The Eastern Cape transport department said Frans Schoeman was driving along the R75 when his car hit a kudu.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape traffic official has died in a car accident while travelling back from a COVID-19 deployment operation.

Frans Schoeman was based at the Straundale traffic department in Port Elizabeth.

According to authorities he was travelling between Graaf-Reinet and Jansenville when the crash occurred on Friday.

This resulted in him losing control of the vehicle which veered off the road.

The officer was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

The department has since sent condolences to Schoeman's family and colleagues who he had been working with at the COVID-19 border post station on Friday.

The deceased had more than 20 years of experience in traffic law enforcement.

He planned to retire this year.