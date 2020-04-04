View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Lockdown: EC traffic officer dies while driving back from deployment operation

The Eastern Cape transport department said Frans Schoeman was driving along the R75 when his car hit a kudu.

FILE: According to authorities he was travelling between Graaf-Reinet and Jansenville when the crash occurred on Friday. Picture: EWN
FILE: According to authorities he was travelling between Graaf-Reinet and Jansenville when the crash occurred on Friday. Picture: EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape traffic official has died in a car accident while travelling back from a COVID-19 deployment operation.

Frans Schoeman was based at the Straundale traffic department in Port Elizabeth.

According to authorities he was travelling between Graaf-Reinet and Jansenville when the crash occurred on Friday.

The Eastern Cape transport department said Schoeman was driving along the R75 when his car hit a kudu.

This resulted in him losing control of the vehicle which veered off the road.

The officer was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

The department has since sent condolences to Schoeman's family and colleagues who he had been working with at the COVID-19 border post station on Friday.

The deceased had more than 20 years of experience in traffic law enforcement.

He planned to retire this year.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA