Lockdown: EC traffic officer dies while driving back from deployment operation
The Eastern Cape transport department said Frans Schoeman was driving along the R75 when his car hit a kudu.
CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape traffic official has died in a car accident while travelling back from a COVID-19 deployment operation.
Frans Schoeman was based at the Straundale traffic department in Port Elizabeth.
According to authorities he was travelling between Graaf-Reinet and Jansenville when the crash occurred on Friday.
The Eastern Cape transport department said Schoeman was driving along the R75 when his car hit a kudu.
This resulted in him losing control of the vehicle which veered off the road.
The officer was alone in the car at the time of the crash.
The department has since sent condolences to Schoeman's family and colleagues who he had been working with at the COVID-19 border post station on Friday.
The deceased had more than 20 years of experience in traffic law enforcement.
He planned to retire this year.
#LockdownSA The EC Transport Dept has sent its condolences to the family of a PE based traffic officer who died in a car accident yesterday, while travelling back from a Covid19 deployment at the Aberdeen station. Pic of Frans Schoeman supplied by @ECTransportDep pic.twitter.com/w27tsUCkdG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2020
