Joburg EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains

Forecasters warned the rainy weather conditions could last until at least Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans forced to stay at home during the national lockdown, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Saturday said they were on high alert amid sustained rainfall across the city.

The South African Weather Service issued a watch for heavy rains that could lead to localised flooding in Gauteng.

Mid morning satellite image (04 April 2020). Its cloudy, cool and rainy in the eastern parts of SA today but sunny and warm to hot in the west. Flooding due to persistent rainfall may occur over parts of Gauteng and southern Highveld of Mpumalanga. #StayHomeSA #Day9 pic.twitter.com/QjolsU1nfL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 4, 2020

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 4.4.2020 pic.twitter.com/SMTEfvZOkB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 4, 2020

Forecasters warned the rainy weather conditions could last until at least Sunday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged those who did have to drive during the lockdown to take extra precaution.

“We will be on high alert monitoring especially our low laying areas which will be informal settlements throughout the city as we know that those will be most vulnerable due to the wet weather conditions,” Mulaudzi said.

As a result of heavy rains experienced in Tshwane some streets/ roads and bridges mostly in Centurion, Capital Park and Pretoria West are closed. #RoadClosures pic.twitter.com/qidUZXPXas — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 4, 2020

Earlier this year, some residents in Alexandra, and Orlando in Soweto had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding because of heavy downpours.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.