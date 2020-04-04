View all in Latest
Joburg EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains

Forecasters warned the rainy weather conditions could last until at least Sunday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans forced to stay at home during the national lockdown, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Saturday said they were on high alert amid sustained rainfall across the city.

The South African Weather Service issued a watch for heavy rains that could lead to localised flooding in Gauteng.

Forecasters warned the rainy weather conditions could last until at least Sunday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged those who did have to drive during the lockdown to take extra precaution.

“We will be on high alert monitoring especially our low laying areas which will be informal settlements throughout the city as we know that those will be most vulnerable due to the wet weather conditions,” Mulaudzi said.

Earlier this year, some residents in Alexandra, and Orlando in Soweto had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding because of heavy downpours.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

