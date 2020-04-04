Gauteng road accidents claim 4 lives in the last 24 hours
In one incident a biker in Alberton died after he crashed into a vehicle when he lost control of the motorcycle on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng traffic department said four people have died on the province's roads in the last 24 hours.
This comes as traffic officials ramp up operations to clamp down on people violating the order to stay home during the 21-day national lockdown.
Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: “In another crash two motor vehicles collided in Northriding on the M5. Two people were certified dead at the scene. A pedestrian hit-and-run fatal accident on the N14 towards Krugersdorp in Muldersdrift.”
