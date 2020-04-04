COVID-19: Retired judge O’Regan tasked with protecting citizens’ privacy

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has designated retired judge O’Regan to ensure that rights are not violated while the state prepares to trace persons who may be infected with COVID-19 and their possible contacts.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced O'Regan's appointment at the ministerial briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

The state of disaster regulations gives the state the power to decide if citizens should be treated for coronavirus.

Lamola said and service provides are obliged to assist with individuals’ information.

"The regulations provide that the director-general may direct electronic service providers to provide information on persons reasonably suspected to have contracted COVID-19 or come in contact with such a person."

He has designated retired judge O’Regan to ensure that rights are not violated.

“The designated judge has an important role to play to safeguard the privacy and personal information of persons during this process.”

Justice O’Regan is a respected former Judge of our Constitutional Court - known for her commitment to human rights,social justice & the rule of law. Im grateful that she’s availed herself for this role,ensuring while we combat COVID19,peoples rights to privacy aren’t compromised. pic.twitter.com/h0JReLbQKn — Minister of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@RonaldLamola) April 3, 2020

Lamola said the retired judge has welcomed her appointment, saying she is happy to serve her country.

