View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

COVID-19: Gauteng health department pleads for protective gear donations

With more than 45% of the country's infections in Gauteng, the department said the fight against the pandemic will require a joint effort from all sectors of society.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng health department is appealing for donations of personal protective equipment and ventilators to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

With more than 45% of the country's infections in Gauteng, the department said the fight against the pandemic will require a joint effort from all sectors of society.

The World Health Organisation has warned that a global shortage of essential protective equipment poses a serious threat to combatting the highly infectious disease.

In a statement, the department said additional masks and globes will play an important role in supplementing government's resources, especially in special sites that are being put in place to house COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday said its decision to turn to the courts regarding protecting members on duty came after efforts to engage with the health ministry failed.

The country's largest public-sector union is taking legal action against the government to compel it to protect its members who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The union is unhappy with working conditions under the national lockdown after the government failed to provide protective equipment and sanitisers to frontline health workers.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA