Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape rise to 446
The Western Cape government said 23 people were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in the province with nine in ICU.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has now recorded 28 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, taking the total number of known patients in the province to 446.
The new stats were released by the provincial government on Saturday afternoon. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was yet to give an update on the national figures.
#LockdownSA #Covid19SA The WC govt says the province has now recorded 446 Covid19 infections. Below are the latest stats. SF pic.twitter.com/zrhBSInmr7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2020
Confirmed cases in the Cape Town Metro district were 347, 45 in the Garden Route district, 28 in the Cape Winelands district, 10 in the Overberg district, and three in the West Coast district.
There were also 13 unallocated cases in the province.
The provincial government again urged citizens to stay home and abide by the national lockdown to help flatten the curve and save lives.
Premier Alan Winde said community screenings began on Saturday in Happy Valley and Ilitha Park. The screenings were expected to be fully rolled out on Monday in various communities across the province.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
