4 out 6 coronvirus deaths in KZN treated at hard hit St Augustine’s hospital
Four of the six patients who have died from the coronavirus in KZN were treated at Netcare’s St Augustine’s hospital, which has now stopped all new admissions after 20 staff members tested positive for the virus.
JOHANNESBURG – The health department said it's still verifying two fatalities that are possibly linked to coronavirus.
Seven lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the country so far with the number of infections now at 1,505.
The department announced two new deaths on Friday. That of an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal – who both had no travel history.
Four of the six patients who have died from the virus in KZN were treated at a private hospital that has stopped all new patient admissions.
Netcare St Augustine's hospital in Durban said it took the decision after 20 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he is saddened by the deaths.
“We really do wish to indicate how sad we are about the passing of these particular individuals. We also like to thank all the healthcare workers who are faced daily with the task of helping to save the lives of our people.”
Globally there over 1.1 million cases reported globally; 56, 000 deaths since the virus emerged last year and over 200,000 people have recovered from the virus.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here
More in Local
-
‘Ma, is Pa still alive?’–WC family traumatized after alleged assault by soldiers
-
COVID-19: S. Africa seeks to ramp up capacity to conduct rapid tests
-
Legal action against health dept follows failed attempts to engage - Nehawu
-
Mkhize commends SA’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
-
Lockdown toolkit: Emergency numbers to call when you need help
-
COVID-19 economic cluster clarifies amendments to regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.