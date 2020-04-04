4 out 6 coronvirus deaths in KZN treated at hard hit St Augustine’s hospital

Four of the six patients who have died from the coronavirus in KZN were treated at Netcare’s St Augustine’s hospital, which has now stopped all new admissions after 20 staff members tested positive for the virus.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department said it's still verifying two fatalities that are possibly linked to coronavirus.

Seven lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the country so far with the number of infections now at 1,505.

The department announced two new deaths on Friday. That of an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal – who both had no travel history.

Netcare St Augustine's hospital in Durban said it took the decision after 20 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he is saddened by the deaths.

“We really do wish to indicate how sad we are about the passing of these particular individuals. We also like to thank all the healthcare workers who are faced daily with the task of helping to save the lives of our people.”

Globally there over 1.1 million cases reported globally; 56, 000 deaths since the virus emerged last year and over 200,000 people have recovered from the virus.

