UIF: Workers of non-compliant employers will get assistance

The UIF is offering some relief through its COVID-19 temporary employee-employer relief scheme, set up to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on businesses and workers.

Picture: pexels.com
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has on Friday assured workers who are adversely affected by the national lockdown that they will not be compromised, even if their employers are not UIF compliant.

Some workers have already lost their income and have no assurance of future employment.

The UIF is offering some relief through its COVID-19 temporary employee-employer relief scheme, set up to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on businesses and workers.

Some workers are already feeling the impact of the lockdown and are concerned about receiving benefits through the UIF.

A man who works in construction toldEyewitness News he did not receive his wages on Friday as scheduled.

“If things don’t get better, it will only be worse for me and my family.”

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said even those whose employers have not registered for benefits could still approach the body.

“When we receive an application for an employee, we will process it and take the employer to task for the money that they owe UIF.”

Maruping said the turnaround time for those who approach the insurance fund was about 10 days.

