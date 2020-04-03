View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Transport Dept's ability to provide masks, sanitiser in taxis questioned

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has promised that his department would provide masks and sanitiser for taxi commuters.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Amid fears of facial masks becoming a scarce resource, the Transport Department’s ability to provide taxi drivers with protective gear against COVID-19 is being questioned.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has promised that his department would provide masks and sanitiser for taxi commuters.

The department has amended regulations twice this week, ultimately limiting drivers to a 70% load of passengers.

Mbalula said it would be the work of his department to provide taxis with masks and sanitiser.

This comes amid reports of hospitals in at least three provinces were running out of masks.

Transport economist Joachim Vermooten said it was improbable that the department’s plan would work.

“They need to actually combine with the activities of the taxi association. I don’t think that the department on its own can achieve this.”

But the South African National Taxi Council said they knew nothing about masks in the new regulations.

The minister has not disclosed his plan on how the procurement and the distribution of the masks will work, nationwide.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA