Pandor: Govt's priority to ensure health system ready to deal with COVID-19
International Relations and Cooperations Minister Naledi Pandor said that while government's focus remained on effectively dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa, it would reach out to those stuck overseas.
CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperations Minister Naledi Pandor said that while government's focus remained on effectively dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa, it would reach out to those stuck overseas.
Pandor said that more than 1,470 South Africans who were stuck overseas under COVID-19 regulations had reached out to government for assistance.
These included students, people working abroad, and tourists.
"These are people that have contacted our mission saying they're waiting for the airways to be opened so that they can travel on commercial flights, others needing help because they're stranded, while others needing need help with accommodation because they're out of residences."
Pandor said that consideration was being given to those who were stranded, the elderly and the infirm who were overseas and in need of medical treatment in South Africa.
She said that government's priority now was to ensure that the health system was ready to deal with COVID-19.
"This is the critical priority for South Africa. Of course, we're worried about our citizens in different parts of the world and the key issue is we must ensure that the resources are devoted to addressing the problem as it's beginning to develop."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 3 April 2020 AM
More in Local
-
No cigarette sales anywhere in SA, says Cele
-
Transport Dept's ability to provide masks, sanitiser in taxis questioned
-
EXPLAINER: How an old TB vaccine might help fight the new coronavirus
-
Govt hopes new funeral regulations will strengthen fight against COVID-19
-
Companies urged to apply for UIF on behalf of employees affected by COVID-19
-
Tygerberg Hospital gets new COVID-19 screening and triage centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.