No plan to extend COVID-19 lockdown yet, says government

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said nothing was set in stone and the rules could be tightened again when necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - With the flu season approaching government said there was no plan to extend the mandatory lockdown, just yet.

Government has also relaxed travel regulations allowing people to attend funerals by traveling from one province to another.

This comes on the back of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's warning that South Africa may be heading to its most challenging period in the fight against the coronavirus.

Mkhize said it was no secret that the upcoming winter season would make it harder to fight the spread of the virus.

“Next month, the flu season will start making more people sick with similar symptoms so it will be difficult to distinguish common colds from those of COVID-19.”

So, with some travel regulations now relaxed, how will government ensure it doesn’t hamper its efforts to defeat COVID-19?

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explained: “Depending on how this evolves, then that may also change. So, nothing is cast in stone.”

