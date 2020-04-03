No cigarette sales allowed anywhere in SA, says Cele
There's been confusion around some of the rules, with government backtracking and doing about turns on certain regulations.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has moved to try and further clarify the amendments to the lockdown regulations.
Regarding funerals, Cele said that according to the amended regulations, certain people could travel between provinces to attend funerals or cremations but they would need a permit to move around from a magistrate or from a police station commander.
This would be issued on provision of a death certificate.
Cele said that it was important for the individual seeking a permit to also give their date of return that would be reflected on the permit.
He admitted that the issue had been painful for everyone.
"The funerals matter has been a painful experience for all of us. We're glad that they've been relaxed, especially between provinces."
Only 50 people can attend services.
Vigil services are still strictly prohibited for the duration of the lockdown.
What about selling cigarettes? Cele said it was simple: they're not essential items and could not be sold anywhere in the country.
