Mkhize commends SA’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
South Africa currently has 1,505 confirmed cases with over 300 of them in the Western Cape alone.
CAPE TOWN – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has commended the country’s response to COVID-19, but has again warned that the coming weeks could be turbulent.
Mkhize met with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, on Friday, to discuss the pandemic and the provinces response.
Later on Friday, the minister visited affected areas in the Cape Town metro like Khayelitsha.
Mkhize said there was strong evidence to suggest local infections may have even surpassed those imported from affected countries by travellers.
“There is scientific evidence that local transmissions are becoming higher than imported cases. This is about the calm before the storm, that whatever limitations we are seeing, it means that in the next few weeks we are going to see an explosion.”
He has also commended the Western Cape for its response to the virus.
“The work that has been done now is encouraging. It’s important that we continue what you have been doing.”
The health minister has been clear the whole week saying despite lower than expected numbers of COVID infections, we are far from out of the woods.
Until the mass screening and testing campaign is in full swing, South Africans won’t really have a true picture of how far the virus has spread.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
